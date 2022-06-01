Northbound traffic on the Carmichael Road bridge in the St. Croix County city of Hudson will be shifted from the outside to the inside lanes the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1, as the bridge rehabilitation project transitions to the next stage of construction.
Truck traffic should use Hanley Road to access WIS 35 if possible.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project involves:
Replacing the bridge's expansion joints.
Replacing the approach slabs on each side of the structure.
Patching cracks and spalling in the bridge girders and abutment wings.
Placing a polymer overlay on the bridge deck.
Adjusting and tensioning a tilted sign's anchor nuts.
Construction began May 2, and all but the polymer overlay is scheduled for completion in late August.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
Visit the project’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/i94carmichael/
