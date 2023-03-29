A trail project that St. Croix County agreed to help fund in North Hudson is going to cost about $211,000 more than originally projected, due to inflation, supply chain issues, fuel costs, and labor shortages.
The members of the county Community Development Committee heard about the rise in costs for the Highway 35 off-road trail project at its February meeting but agreed to allow the design phase to be completed before considering any action. Any future measure would also have to gain the approval of the full county board.
The total project cost estimate in 2021 for the project was $468,134.
The county agreed to the 80-20 split for funding, with the federal government providing 80% and the county 20%.
The federal dollars are being provided through a Transportation Alternative Grant (TAG), which was awarded to the county last December. The planned project completion date has been set for 2024.
Originally, the federal funding was estimated at $374,507 (80%), while the county’s 20% was estimated at $93,627.
The total estimated construction cost updated in January and provided by SEH Engineers, is now set at $679,017 (includes $10,000 for a state plan review and a 15% project contingency).
That’s a total cost increase of $210,883, and the county would be responsible for covering the total amount because the federal portion of the funding is frozen.
John Hilgers, a senior planner with the Community Development Department, provided an update to the committee, saying the 1.11-mile trail would run from Sommers Street north to the intersection of Old Highway 35 near the Eckert Blufflands County Park.
The plan is to eventually continue the trail to Houlton and connect with the St. Croix Loop Trail around and through Stillwater.
To make up some of the increases, and because the anticipated additional costs for the project must be borne completely by the county, a proposal to shave about 600 feet off the southern end of the project is being considered.
Hilgers recommended the committee continue with the final plans, and to send the project through the bidding process. He estimated the bid opening sometime in May and said the plans would be brought back to the committee for consideration in June.
A point of discussion was the $95,000 the county will have to repay the federal government if the county decides not to move ahead with the project.
County Administrator Ken Witt provided some clarity on that process, saying, “So when we open the bids, more than likely it’s going to be over what we have budgeted – by some amount. The bids on the government center project were favorable - they were quite a bit under. So, we could hope for the same thing and that it’s not $211,000 over what we have budgeted. So, if it’s something smaller, great, we’ll ask for a budget amendment, ask for the additional funds and if it is too large of a dollar amount and the county board says no, we’re going to be out the $95,000, which is what we originally budgeted anyway … the design is 95% done.”
Witt then suggested that the committee allow the design phase and the letting of bids to be completed.
“We can always then take that design and reapply for another grant for the bigger dollar amount and then do the project in the future if we can get that grant then. So those are the options we’re looking at as some of the next steps.”
Wildwood Trail
Community Development Committee Chairman Dan Hansen apologized for any miscommunication about whether the Wildwood Trail would be on the February meeting agenda.
“If you looked at the agenda, there is no mention of the Wildwood Trail, and I would like to apologize … there was some miscommunication put out regarding the Wildwood Trail and if it had caused you any concern, I really am sorry about that,” he said. “Wildwood Trail is safe. There has been no consideration of doing away with it in any way at all, and I would like you to understand that.”
He continued by saying the issue wasn’t on the agenda because, “there is no update concerning the ongoing work of … the county and the neighbors who live along the Wildwood Trail. That’s why it’s not on the agenda.”
