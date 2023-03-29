 A trail project that St. Croix County agreed to help fund in North Hudson is going to cost about $211,000 more than originally projected, due to inflation, supply chain issues, fuel costs, and labor shortages.

The members of the county Community Development Committee heard about the rise in costs for the Highway 35 off-road trail project at its February meeting but agreed to allow the design phase to be completed before considering any action. Any future measure would also have to gain the approval of the full county board.

