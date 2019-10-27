Judge Scott Nordstrand has announced his candidacy for election for a full term to Branch 1 of the St. Croix County Circuit Court. Nordstrand has held the position since January 2019. He was appointed as judge by Governor Scott Walker to fill a vacancy caused by the retirement of Judge Eric Lundell. The nonpartisan election for a six-year term as circuit judge will be held April 7, 2020.
“It has been a great honor and responsibility to serve the citizens of St. Croix County over this past year,” Nordstrand said, “and I hope I have earned their trust.”
“I will continue to do everything in my power to uphold the best traditions of this office, treating all those that come before me with patience, dignity and fairness.”
Nordstrand grew up in Hudson. He earned his bachelor’s degree at UW-River Falls and his law degree at the University of North Dakota. Nordstrand practiced as a commercial litigation attorney in Alaska for 15 years. He then left private practice to accept appointment as Deputy Attorney General for the Civil Division in the Alaska Department of Law. Nordstrand also briefly served as Acting Attorney General of Alaska, supervising both the Civil and Criminal Divisions of the Department of Law. He was later appointed as Alaska’s Commissioner for the Department of Administration. Upon leaving government service, Nordstrand returned to Wisconsin and worked as in-house legal counsel for two private companies.
In 2018 Nordstrand was elected to the St. Croix County Board, representing the Towns of Somerset and St. Joseph. He resigned that post to accept the judicial appointment. He also served as a member of the Hudson School Board when he was just 20 years old.
Nordstrand lives in Somerset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.