The Department of Natural Resources is seeking nominations through Jan. 1, 2020 for individuals with experience and interest to fill the angling, bear hunting, bird hunting, deer hunting and furbearer representative positions on the Sporting Heritage Council. The council, established by 2011 Wis. Act 168, advises Gov. Tony Evers, the Natural Resources Board and the state legislature on fishing, hunting and trapping issues.
The group mainly focuses on recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) of anglers, hunters and trappers, as well as increasing access to resources and outdoor opportunities. These efforts, in the long run, provide outdoor recreation benefits to a wide range of people who seek nature-based experiences.
The council consists of 12 appointees in total, including the Department of Natural Resources Secretary or a designee, one member appointed by the governor, two members of the Assembly, two members of the Senate, one member appointed by the Wisconsin Conservation Congress executive committee and five members appointed by the Natural Resources Board.
The currently vacant positions are the five appointed by the Natural Resources Board to represent the distinct interests of deer hunters, bear hunters, bird hunters, anglers and furbearer hunters or trappers. These representatives will provide news, information and perspective to the council on issues affecting his/her broad interest group. Representatives will work with the Sporting Heritage Council to recommend actions intending to increase participation in fishing, hunting and trapping activities. Applicants must be nominated by a sporting organization. The nomination form and more information can be found on the DNR website here.
