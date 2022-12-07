St. Croix EDC is accepting nominations for its 2022 Business of the Year awards program.
Categories include:
-Emerging Business of the Year (a start-up business that has operated in St. Croix County for five or fewer years, 2018-2022);
-Small Business of the Year (29 or fewer employees); and
-Business of the Year (30 or more employees)
Qualifying companies must be involved in manufacturing, distribution, construction, health care, or must be a service provider to other companies. Companies must be operated for profit. Retail companies are not eligible.
Individuals may nominate a company in any of the categories or a business may place their company’s name in nomination.
Criteria include:
Recent Noteworthy Accomplishments:
i.e., milestone anniversary, physical plant expansion, new product line, increases in employment, sales increases, pollution control advances, new training programs, export sales, or any other significant advances.
Contributions to Enhance the Community:
Contributions to community projects, service to area youth, education programs, and other efforts to increase the quality of life in the area.
The honorees will be announced in January and recognized at an event mid-February. The exact date and location are yet to be determined.
A nomination form and guidelines can be obtained by contacting Nita Dusek at nita@stcroixedc.com or calling by (715) 690-2110. The deadline to submit is Friday, December 16, 2022, at the close of business.
