The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Noah Merritt of Woodville to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average.
Founded in 1893 as a teacher’s college, UW-Superior has more than 50 program offerings, select online and graduate programs, competitive Division III athletic programs, continuing education, research and scholarship programs that support the community and region.
The University of Wisconsin-Superior is a nationally recognized public liberal arts institution of more than 2,600 students in the Superior-Duluth, Minn., metropolitan area. UW-Superior has more than 50 program offerings, select online and graduation programs, competitive Division III athletic programs, continuing education, research and scholarship programs that support the community and region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.