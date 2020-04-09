Another local community celebration won't be occurring in 2020.
The Roberts Lions Club announced on its Facebook page Thursday night, the 2020 Good Neighbor Days festival has been cancelled.
"Please continue to support your local food shelf and local businesses," the post says. "We thank you all and our great sponsors for your support all these years, in the coming days we will be highlighting our local businesses and what they have to offer, be well everyone."
