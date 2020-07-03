Rain was projected for the Baldwin area Sunday night into Monday morning.
What occurred surprised everyone and left the surrounding area decimated which may take months to recover.
Caleb Grunzke, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, said Baldwin received 8.22 inches of rain in an estimated 15-16 hour span.
“The amount was definitely a surprise,” Grunzke said. “…It was a slow moving storm which stayed over the Baldwin area for the longest period of time. That’s why they got the most.”
The town of Emerald actually received the most with 9.13 inches of rain.
Grunzke added the storms covered a wide area ranging from Mankato, Minnesota, all the way through Eau Claire.
The end result brought many forms of public safety together — Police, Fire, EMS, Highway — to combat the natural disaster.
Police
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger stated he was informed by his night officer about 2:15 a.m., about the heavy storms with the increased likelihood of it not letting up.
“The water was moving fast and it was deep,” he said. He then stated an objective was to set up a storm shelter for those who needed it with the Village Hall being the site. Tracy Carlson, Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, stated eight people along with two dogs were evacuated from their homes and chose to use the Board Room with meals provided. The first group stayed until about 9:45 a.m., and the second group left around 10:30 a.m.
With United Fire and Rescue out on rescue calls, Krueger said Police’s main goals were dealing with traffic concerns (I.e. getting semis in and out of the Industrial Park) and assisting the St. Croix County Highway Department along with providing help for evacuees.
“This was the most waster I can remember going through town,” Krueger said. “As a whole, we did really well.”
The call log from St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office for June 29 showed deputies responding to multiple calls in the Baldwin area pertaining to the flooding as early as 2:42 a.m., and all throughout the morning as the Mobile Command unit was even set up.
On more than one occasion, help was requested at the intersection of US Highway 63 and County Highway E, where Gary Parent of Emerald died in an on-car accident (See Separate Story).
Fire
Jeff Peterson and Matt Knegendorf from United Fire and Rescue talked about the early morning and afternoon they had.
Peterson said he was paged at 2:45 a.m., for the Department to help evacuate Comforts of Home.
And just like the storms, the calls didn’t stop afterwards as requests to deal with flooding, whether it was welfare check or even propane tanks floating kept the Department swamped.
Due to the deluge of calls, area fire departments such as Roberts, Hudson, River Falls, Somerset and the Washington County (MN) Dive Team assisted. They were happy to report no one among the multiple fire crews were injured.
Both talked about the intersection of 63/E with people being trapped in two different cars needing to be rescued and people sitting on top of their cars needing to be rescued on 220th St.
“It seemed like the rain never stopped,” Peterson said.
Highway
St. Croix County Highway Commissioner Robbie Krejci said Tuesday afternoon his department was still uncovering new damage to roads and highways, nearly 30 hours after the storms subsided.
“There’s a lot of damage,” he explained. He added they are working to get as many roads back open for the July 4th Holiday weekend, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
Krejci said during the worst of the storms, there were 75 calls into the Highway Department of water or roads being flushed out.
“We ran out of road closure signs,” he said.
St. Croix County issued a state of emergency Monday afternoon (See separate story) due to the flooding and in the release listed seven roads in which the roads or a bridge were washed out.
Krejci said the actual number was higher (more than 20, he estimated), it’s just those seven roads were the ones reproted to the Sheriff’s Department.
“New roads, old roads, there was a significant amount of water in the County that proved to be an adversary for our roadways,” he continued. “Water was moving into places we’ve never seen before.”
History
For those who have lived in the Baldwin or the surrounding area and felt this storm was felt similar to storms of past, unfortunately, you are correct.
In August 2010, a storm went through St. Croix and Pierce Counties leaving six to eight inches. In the story about the storm, then-Baldwin Police Chief Jim Widiker said the following:
“…This has never happened before in the 22 years that I’ve been here. But, everything came together and it worked well.”
Some of the worst damage was the bridge on 4th Avenue being completely underwater and the 63 bridge between Fern Drive and Spruce Street being damaged.
