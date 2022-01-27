A memorable New Year’s Day occurred for those associated with the St. Croix County Highway Department for all the wrong reasons.
Luckily, no one was around when a 2001 quad axel dump truck caught fire in its maintenance facility.
“It was an electrical fire which isn’t all that uncommon with older trucks,” stated Highway Commissioner Robbie Krejci.
The fire activated the sprinkler systems, which notified dispatch and Highway Department employees.
“Baldwin Fire responded on scene and thanks to them and the sprinkler system, we avoided major damage,” Krejci explained.
There was damage, however.
Beside the dump truck, which is no more, three additional trucks were damaged, Krejci said Monday. One truck is questionable to be used again, while the other two should resume usage.
The smoke damage is still lingering weeks later as the county has been in contact with contractors on how to remove the damage.
As for more cause to the why, Krejci said the vehicle sat stationary for months after getting its oil changed in September. While this incident is a rarity in St. Croix County, it has happened in other counties.
“Neighboring counties have expressed similar issues,” he said. He added, this has caused the county to take another look at the safety enhancements of its older fleet of vehicles.
“We are still continuing to provide services to the county and we are still fully functional,” Krejci concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.