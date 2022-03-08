No students or staff were injured when a ceiling light started on fire Tuesday afternoon at the St. Croix Central Middle School.
Principal Pete Nusbaum explained a light over the front steps in the entrance caught on fire. It was extinguished right away, he said, but it did cause an extreme amount of smoke. Doors were open right away and barn fans were used to help clear the smoke.
Most of the smoke was confined to the commons and front stairs, he added. Electricians were on site to investigate the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.