No injuries were reported as a car collided with a school bus Feb. 15 in the St. Croix Central school district.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office reports at 7:26 a.m., a school bus was westbound on County Highway TT when a car, southbound on 170th St., was unable to stop at the stop sign and struck the front corner of the bus.
There were 17 students in the bus at the time of the collision. One student had to be evaluated by medical personnel and no further treatment was needed.
The roads were snow-covered at the time.
The car driver, a juvenile, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, United Fire and Baldwin Area EMS along with Day and Nite Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.