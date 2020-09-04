No need to fret, there will still be Chili Fest

September in Baldwin promises two things: colorful leaves and the smell of chili in the air. Even COVID-19 cannot stop the fall favorite, Chili Fest from taking place in a little over three weeks. The Chili Fest committee couldn’t be more excited to have a safe plan for our volunteers and community.
Chili Fest started as a small business showcase in Bailey Park. With the help of two grants from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism a few years ago, it has grown into the event that residents and visitors alike know today,
This year Chili Fest organizers are hosting a drive-thru event where attendees can register online at www.baldwin-woodvillechamber.org/chili-fest and purchase a chili meal. You can also visit the website to learn more about sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.
What participants can expect when they come to Chili Fest September 26, is the following: You will receive part of your meal at check in and then progressively drive down Main Street and collect your chili samples from the restaurant/licensed kitchen food vendors to complete your meal.
Along the way you can also enjoy some music, purchase raffle tickets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, can coolers and neck gaitors (which were ordered before the CDC new guidelines were released).
Drive down to the “carry out beverage tent” where the Chili Fest committee will have systems in place to make sure everyone is safe and you can vote for their favorite chili.
Event planners said, “We still want to have a fun, festive event for our community, even from their vehicles – so you will want to come back next year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.