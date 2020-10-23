No need to ‘Boo’, businesses welcome Trick-or-Treaters

The Baldwin-Woodville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes community members to join them for their annual Trick-or-Treat Main Street event Friday, October 30 from 3-5p.m.
Businesses will be set up along Main Street with treats available for kids in their Halloween costumes. All participating businesses will be outside of their stores this year.
It is asked that all little witches and warlocks practice social distancing by remaining a brooms length apart (six feet) from anyone who is not in their household. Please maintain a safe distance from other groups and wait to approach a table until the previous group has left. All attendees must wear a face covering. Per the CDC, a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask or a face covering. Costume masks can be used if it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose.
The participating businesses are going to do their part to make the spooktacular evening safer as well.
Please note, the BW Chamber reserves the right to cancel the event at any time without notice, for the health and safety of the public. They will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust the event as appropriate.
