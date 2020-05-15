The following was sent to St. Croix County media outlets from St. Croix County Public Health Friday afternoon:  

On May 13, 2020, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Emergency Order #28 (Safer at Home) is not enforceable. This ruling was effective immediately with no six day stay. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services sent a message announcing that Administrative Rule writing has started and statement scope, pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 227.135(2), has been approved. This means that we may see changes in the near future.

St. Croix County Public Health is not issuing a local order at this time, but a health advisory outlining responsibilities and recommendations to keep our communities safe.

Mass gathering limitations

St. Croix County Public Health strongly advises against mass gatherings over ten 
people. Mass gatherings are those planned or spontaneous events with a large number of people in attendance that could strain the planning and response resources of the community hosting the event, such as a concert, festival, conference, or sporting event. Businesses that could become sites for mass gatherings should strongly consider how they will support physical distancing by designing their environment, educating staff and reminding customers.

Travel

Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid non-essential travel outside of their communities.

  • Residents are allowed to travel to work or to take care of dependents.

  • Residents who travel to the Twin Cities for work must be cautious and monitor themselves for symptoms.

  • If a St. Croix County resident does travel outside their community and engages in activities that compromise physical distancing, they should limit contact with non- household members for 14 days and monitor symptoms closely.

    Individual, Family, Community Responsibilities:

    COVID-19 is a virus that spreads through droplets from those infected who may or may not have symptoms. We must use the tools we have available to minimize the spread of the virus and the disease, destruction, and death it can cause.

1. Stay at home when you are sick.
2. Minimize close physical contact with people outside of your household.
3. Minimize travel, especially to areas considered “viral hotspots.”
4. Wear a fabric face covering if you must be in public (if medically able).
5. Maintain six-foot distances between others whenever possible.
6. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
7. Avoid touching your face.
8. Cooperate with Public Health for effective COVID-19 disease investigation and contact tracing.

Business Responsibilities:

Every St. Croix County business must take action to protect their workforce and customers against exposure to COVID-19. Best practice reopening guidance is available at https://wedc.org/reopen- guidelines/. There is a set of general guidelines and 13 specific business sector guidelines. St. Croix County Public Health expects that businesses utilize these guidelines as they prepare and open their businesses.

General Guidelines

Agriculture

Construction

Entertainment/Amusement

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Hair and Nail Salons

Hospitality/Lodging

Manufacturing

Outdoor Gatherings

Professional Services

Public Facilities

Restaurants

Retail

Transportation

Warehouse/Wholesale Trade

All St. Croix County businesses should include the following in their planning:

  • Post signage at the front door and within the business letting customers know about any changes to your policies and instruct them to stay home if they are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms.

  • Provide training and regular updates to staff on how to protect themselves and others through good personal hygiene and sanitation.

  • Comply with physical distancing requirements of six feet between all individuals on the premise, both indoors and outdoors, except for those contacts that are incidental and brief in nature. This shall not be conpage2image39035136strued to require physical distancing between individuals from the same household.

  • Increase standards of facility cleaning and disinfection to limit exposure to COVID-19 as well as adopting protocols to clean and disinfect in the event of a positive COVID-19 case. Guidance for cleaning and disinfection is located on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC websites:

    https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/library/p-02618.htm

    https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/reopen-guidance.html

  • Implement policies to screen and prevent workers from entering the premises if they display COVID-19-like symptoms or have had contact with a person with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/employers.htm

  • Implement policies to screen and prevent customers, visitors, guests from entering the premises if they display respiratory symptoms.

  • Cooperate with Public Health investigations related to COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases related to the business operations, which may include excluding employees based on Public Health recommendations and assisting Public Health with identifying and contacting contacts of cases.

    Faith Communities:
    Every St. Croix County faith community must take action to protect their staff, volunteers, and congregation against exposure to COVID-19. St. Croix County Public Health expects that faith communities utilize the following as they prepare and open their place of worship:

    • Post signage at the front door and within the buildings letting the congregation know about any changes to your policies and instruct them to stay home if they are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms.

    • Provide training and regular updates to staff and volunteers on how to protect themselves and others through good personal hygiene and sanitation.

    • Comply with physical distancing requirements of 6 feet between all individuals on the premise, both indoors and outdoors, except for those contacts that are incidental and brief in nature. This shall not be construed to require physical distancing between individuals from the same household.

    • Increase standards of facility cleaning and disinfection to limit exposure to COVID-19, as well as adopting protocols to clean and disinfect in the event of a positive COVID-19 case. Guidance for cleaning and disinfection is located on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC websites:

      https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/library/p-02618.htm

      https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/reopen-guidance.html

    • Implement policies to screen and prevent workers from entering the premises if they display COVID-19-like symptoms. https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid- 19/employers.htm

    • Avoid passing a collection plate from one person to next, find alternate method page3image38954176 page3image62232816 page3image38954752 page3image38954944 page3image62232928page3image38955520 page3image62233040

• Eliminate use of communal items, such as communion cups, holy water, missalette, hymnals, etc.

No physical contact for offering of peace.

St. Croix County Public Health Department would like to stress that the recommendations above will help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in St. Croix County. Community cooperation is needed to reduce disease transmission. We are asking for you full cooperation so that we can all stay safe. To submit questions on these recommendations you may visit our website atwww.sccwi.gov/covid19.

    Public Health/Kelli Engen Kelli.engen@sccwi.gov 715-246-8263

      Public Health/Kelli Engen Kelli.engen@sccwi.gov 715-246-8263

