The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday night of a Union Pacific train that had derailed near the 190th St. crossing east of the Village of Knapp in Stanton Township.
The derailment occurred at 3:58 p.m., when the train was eastbound and numerous rail cars derailed and were damaged. There were no reported injuries. There were no reports of any hazardous materials spilled on released.
Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd reported Sheriff’s deputies, Menomonie Fire and Ambulance, Boyceville and Colfax Fire Departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Highway Department responded to the scene.
US Highway 12 was closed from County Highway K to County Highway Q. Multiple roadways intersect the railroad in the vicinity were closed also. Traffic was detoured around the incident area.
Bygd also said operations to clear the derailment will be using US 12 to stage and unload heavy equipment. He later added US 12 will likely be closed unto Monday afternoon.
The result of the train derailment Sunday afternoon near Knapp.
