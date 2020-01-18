The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors is going to look a lot different after the upcoming Spring Election.
January 7 was the filing deadline for candidates to file the required paperwork for their names to appear on the April 7 ballot.
Out of the 18 incumbent Supervisors (District 13 is still undecided between Scottie Ard and Ryan Sherley), nine filed non-candidacy papers, including Nancy Hable, who is the District 18 Supervisor, which encompasses the Village of Baldwin and one ward of the Town of Baldwin.
In addition, five Supervisors are facing challengers.
The following are the candidates who will appear on the April ballot:
District 1 – Ed Schachtner (Incumbent); Lisa Lind
District 2 – Shawn Anderson; James Endle - Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 3 – Bob Long; Steven Mael; Lynda Miller – Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 4 – Robert Cizek, Cathy Leaf; Tom Coulter – Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 5 – Carah Koch, Tim Caruso; Roy Sjoberg – Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 6 – Tim Hall; Clarence W. Malick – Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 7 – Andrew Hassan, Paul W. Berning; Tammy Moothedan – Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 8 – Rick Ottino; Dan Fosterling – Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 9 – Bob Feidler (Incumbent)
District 10 – Dave Ostness (incumbent), Jacquie Niccum
District 11 – Scott Counter, Gary R. Hanson; Roger Larson – Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 12 – Daniel Hansen (Incumbent), Christopher Parent
District 13 – Scottie E. Ard, Ryan Sherley
District 14 – Greg Tellijohn (Incumbent), William S. Leber
District 15 – David Peterson (Incumbent)
District 16 – Paulette Anderson (Incumbent), Brandon Perry
District 17 – Judy Achterhof (Incumbent)
District 18 – Shelly Tomtschik; Nancy Hable – Incumbent – choose not to seek reelection
District 19 – William Peavey (Incumbent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.