The second annual Nilssen’s Charity Golf Tournament was held on July 31 with plenty of willing participants and beautiful weather to accompany them. A total of $6,000 dollars was raised for scholarships this year making this event a success in the surrounding communities.
“This was our 2nd annual event once again raising money for scholarships in the communities we serve,” said Baldwin Nilssen’s Store Manager Kevin Branstad, “100 golfers participated on a beautiful summer day at Pheasant Hills Golf Course. This spring, we awarded three $2,000 scholarships to Sam Malecek of St. Croix Central High School, Bailey Blanchard of Clear Lake High School, and Dan Langworthy of Pine Island High School. All recipients were in attendance and addressed the group during dinner”
“We had a great turnout and the weather was fantastic.” Said Nilssen’s HR Director and committee member NaDena Rosen, “We would like to thank the community businesses and our vendors that sponsored a hole or golf team, donated food, or door prizes. We would also like to thank Hurtgen Catering for preparing the delicious food and Pheasant Hills for the great venue. The committee was very happy with the results of the tournament and hopes to be able to again award $6,000 (or more) in scholarships to local youth pursuing a business degree. We also would again like to thank our scholarship recipients: Sam Malachek (SCC), Bailey Blanchard (Clear Lake) and Dan Langworthy (Pine Island) for attending our golf outing to congratulate them and hear a little bit more about them.”
