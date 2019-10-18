Nilssen’s Foods prides itself on making the shopping experience excellent for the customer and last week provided the latest example.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the newly installed fast lane checkout stations were up and running at its Baldwin location.
Prompted by standing in a long grocery store checkout line in south Florida in 1984, David R. Humble thereafter invented the self-service till.
“You may see the fast lane stations at big box stores, but for us it’s all about customer service,” states store manager Kevin Branstad.
In addition to bettering the customer experience, Nilssen’s Foods created a Front-Line Supervisor position that Andrea Albrightson, a Woodville resident, has enthusiastically taken on. One may find her helping customers learn the system, assisting with heavy items or simply being there to help with the transition process. “We’ve had several customers that wanted to learn the fast lane check out system today, and others that have enjoyed the convenience of them because they were in a hurry,” states Albrightson.
At Nilssen’s, customer service and the experience they have when they are in our store is so important to us, we felt this was a good move. “Giving our customers the choice of either going through the fast checkout lanes quickly or using our traditional staffed till lines. We will always have both available,” said Branstad.
Nilssen’s Foods is a family owned business since 1903 and they proudly serve the communities of Baldwin, Ellsworth, Glenwood City and Clear Lake in Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.NilssensFoods.com.
