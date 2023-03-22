The University of Wisconsin-River Falls will host the 11th annual Rod Nilsestuen Legacy Event on Thursday, March 23, from 2-3:15 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center and via livestream at https://bit.ly/nilsestuen2023. The event is free and open to the public.

The talk will focus on “Agribusiness Issues Under A Changing Economic and Political Landscape” as presented by Cesar Escalante, professor of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Georgia and Marc Bellemare, Northrop professor of applied economics at the University of Minnesota.

