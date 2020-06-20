Nicole Weninger of Woodville was named to the second semester 2020 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. This list includes 451 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale. She is the daughter of Martin and Gail Weninger.
Saint Mary’s University enrolls about 5,600 students in undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in Winona, the Twin Cities, Rochester, greater Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Jamaica. At Saint Mary’s residential campus in Winona, the undergraduate curriculum combines traditional liberal arts and sciences with career preparation in a student-centered environment.
