Newton named new District Fire Chief

Jason Schulte
Editor
Author email

Feb 9, 2023

Gary Newton was appointed as the new United Fire and Rescue District Chief by its Board of Commissioners during last week's meeting.

Newton was named the new chief replacing Reid Berger, who died last October at the age of 72. Berger was the District Chief since its inception in 1994.

"He was my best friend," Newton said, in a previous story about Berger's passing. "Every day we stayed in contact with each other and kept an eye out for each other."

Board President Paul Hueg stated Newton will be eligible for reappointment in May 2024.
