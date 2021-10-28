Coming to Baldwin-Woodville High School Nov. 4-7 is the BWHS Theatre Department production of Disney’s Newsies, the Tony Award-winning Broadway phenomenon. The show is based on the historical newsboy strike of 1899 that shook the ivory towers of William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer. It leaps onto the stage with soul stirring music, amazing heart and stunning choreography. If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, make your plans now!
It tells how a band of underdogs took on the most powerful names in New York in a fight for what’s right. The poor and orphaned teenagers, selling newspapers for one penny per paper, are pushed to the limit when newspaper moguls Hearst and Pulitzer try to take away more of their meager profits. Jack Kelly becomes the leader who rallies the Newsies from across the city to take a stand and strike against the most powerful publishers in the country. Their cause becomes even bigger than any of the Newsies imagined when they realize they’re fighting for all the children working in unfair and unsafe conditions across the nation.
Newsies was the winner of the 2012 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Choreography. The stage adaptation played on Broadway from 2012-2014 with a national tour 2014-2016. The Broadway run was only expected to play 101 performances, but audiences never abated so the show ended up running a total of 1,005 performances. Since 2011, “Newsies” has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour to more than 2.5 million audience members. It received 23 major theatrical nominations, including eight Tony Award nominations. A movie was made of the Broadway production that included many of the original cast members. The film was released in February 2017 for a limited three day run in theaters across the country.
THE ACTUAL NEWSBOY STRIKE OF 1899
The newsboys’ strike in the summer of 1899 lasted two-weeks and resulted in a considerable decline in circulation of the two most powerful papers in the country. The strike drew rallies of more than 5,000 as the young newsboys called on the public to boycott newspapers The World and The Journal. Shortly after the strike began, the public showed their support and stopped buying the offending papers.
Newspapers at that time were sold in bundles of 100 at a cost of 50-cents to the newsboys who would hawk them throughout the city. When the publishers raised the price to 60-cents and refused to buy back unsold papers, it was a massive hardship on the group of poor orphans that largely comprised the child labor force of newsboys. In the end, Hearst and Pulitzer, though not lowering prices, did agree to buy back unsold papers as a compromise. The newsies’ strike spawned similar actions in other parts of the country as well. The strikes would eventually lead to the introduction of urban child-welfare practices.
The cast of 38 students have been hard at work rehearsing since late August to bring the show to life. Familiar songs such as “Seize the Day,” “Carrying The Banner” and “The World Will Know” along with recognizable characters such as Jack Kelly (Caleb Heimer), Crutchie (Issie Brooks) and Katherine Plummer (Abigail Rumpel) will make your evening one to remember.
Performances will take place Nov. 4-6 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center (1000 13th Avenue, Baldwin). Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at shorturl.at/qvCJ4, by visiting the link on the High School webpage https://www.bwsd.k12.wi.us/schools/high/, by calling Chandra Lamb at 715-698-2456 ex. 3119, or at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Get your tickets now for a great evening of song, dance and entertainment! You won’t be disappointed!
