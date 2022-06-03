New York Times Bestselling Author William Kent Krueger is coming to Glenwood City Public Library

William Kent Krueger will be at the Glenwood City Public Library 6:30 p.m., June 7. Library Director, Rochel Karlson, says, “It is an honor to have William Kent Krueger come to our library. It is not often that a small library can get a New York Times Bestselling Author to come and visit.”
Who is William Kent Krueger? “Raised in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon, William Kent Krueger briefly attended Stanford University—before being kicked out for radical activities. After that, he logged timber, worked construction, tried his hand at freelance journalism, and eventually ended up researching child development at the University of Minnesota. He’s been married for nearly 50 years to a marvelous woman who is a retired attorney. He makes his home in St. Paul, a city he dearly loves.
Krueger writes a mystery series set in the north woods of Minnesota. His protagonist is Cork O’Connor, the former sheriff of Tamarack County, and a man of mixed heritage—part Irish and part Ojibwe. His work has received a number of awards, including the Minnesota Book Award, Loft-McKnight Fiction Award, Anthony Award, Barry Award, Dilys Award, and the Friends of American Writers Prize. His last nine novels were all New York Times Bestsellers:
Ordinary Grace, his stand-alone novel published in 2013 received the Edgar Award given by the Mystery Writers of America in recognition for the best novel published in that year. The companion novel, This Tender Land, was published in Sept. 2019 and spent nearly six months on the New York Times bestseller list.” (williamkentkrueger.com/media-kit).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.