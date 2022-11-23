 Emergency responders put their community first every day. Those who work on our highways directing traffic, providing critical care, or making repairs risk their lives to ensure all travelers are safe on the roads. But what protections exist to keep them safe? Governor Tony Evers signedWisconsin Act 115 into law less than a year ago. It bans cellphone use within 500-feet of an emergency response area and creates new penalties for drivers who injure or kill a worker on the side of the road.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT) latest “Transportation Connects Us” podcast takes a deep dive into Wisconsin Act 115 to educate listeners about the law, discuss the history of how the law got passed and share a “close call” story from a Wisconsin first responder to illustrate why the law is needed.

