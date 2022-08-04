The St. Croix Central School Board approved the hire of new six teachers during its monthly meeting last month.
Christina Fern-Denzer was named the new eighth grade language arts teacher replacing Jonalee Buckel, who moved over to the Virtual School. Fern-Denzer previously worked for the Baldwin-Woodville School District.
Karah Dadez was approved as the elementary music teacher. Dadez replaces Melanie Neumann, who moved to the High School. Neumann is replacing Amanda Arnold, who is now working for B-W.
Other hires were Jessica Gillis was hired as a high school physical education/health teacher and the C-team volleyball coach. Jenna Hovde was named the new high school agriculture teacher, while Casey DePauw was approved as a speech language pathologist and Haley Hartmann was hired as an English Language Learner teacher.
Emily Kenall and Harmony Kobilka were hired as middle school special education paraprofessionals, while Mariah Almer was named as the middle school health assistant. Alecia Gagnon and Luanne O’Connell were named as high school cooks.
Resignations consisted of Kenneth Baitinger as a virtual high school math/science teacher, Christina Bauer as a district office bookkeeper and Troy Rippentrop as a high school housekeeper.
