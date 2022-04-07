A new year, a new fair book! Whether you bake, sew, build, or grow entering an exhibit at a county fair is an exciting process that is open to all. The St. Croix County Fair offers 17 open class departments ranging from Antiques to Rabbits and Woodworking as well as 30 Youth departments that include Livestock, Flowers, and Photography. Held in Glenwood City, this year’s St. Croix County Fair will be July 20-24.To enter your exhibit in the St. Croix County Fair, visit our website at www.stcroixcofair.com and click on the Quick Links “Open Class Fair Book” or “Jr. Fair Book.” Online St. Croix County Fair entry opens April 1, and closes at midnight May 31, no exceptions. The new 2022 St. Croix County fair book includes several changes so be sure to read the rules and descriptions carefully.
Fair books will be available at the following county businesses that are assisting the St. Croix County Fair as pickup locations:
New Richmond: Farm & Home and the Government Center
Hudson: St. Croix County Government Center
Baldwin: Extension Office / Ag. Center and Gregerson’s Ace Hardware
Glenwood City: Tribune Press Reporter and Hiawatha National Bank
ALL St. Croix County libraries should have books available to pick up and will keep a few books as reference materials.
The St. Croix County Fair requests that St. Croix County 4-H families please wait to receive their St. Croix County Premium Books from their general club leaders as there were a limited number of books printed this year.
As in previous years, Dunn, Polk, and Pierce residents are eligible to exhibit in the Open Class Division at the 2022 St. Croix County Fair. For questions, please contact the St. Croix County Fair at stcroixcofair@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stcroixfair to private message us.
For additional Fair related information, visit the St. Croix County Fair web site at www.stcroixcofair.com, https://www.facebook.com/stcroixfair or email us at stcroixcofair@gmail.com. Come to the Fair with your exhibit and put yourself in the center of the fun. Let’s celebrate Country Nights & Carnival Lights July 20-24! We hope to see you there!
