A new year, a new St. Croix County Fair Premium Book! Whether you bake, sew, build, or grow entering an exhibit at a county fair is an exciting process that is open to all.  The St. Croix County Fair offers 18 open class departments ranging from Antiques to Rabbits and Woodworking as well as 30 Youth departments that include Livestock, Flowers, and Photography. Held annually in Glenwood City, this year’s St. Croix County Fair will be July 19-23.  To enter your exhibit in the St. Croix County Fair, visit our website at www.stcroixcofair.com and click on the Quick Links “Open Class Fair Book” or “Jr. Fair Book”.  Online St. Croix County Fair entry opens on April 1, 2023 and closes at midnight May 31, 2023, no exceptions. The new 2023-24 St. Croix County fair book includes several changes so be sure to read the rules and descriptions carefully.

Fair books will be available at the following county businesses that are assisting the St. Croix County Fair as pickup locations:

