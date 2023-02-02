New Richmond Medical Center to host open house for February grand opening

Members from Hudson Physicians, Associated Eye Care, Chamber of Commerce and city officials taking part in the ribbon cutting for the New Richmond Medical Center. The facility is scheduled to host a grand opening Feb. 2. 

After an exciting groundbreaking in May of 2022, the New Richmond Medical Center will be hosting an open house for the public just prior to the official February grand opening. The new facility, located at 525 N. Knowles Avenue, is a shared venture and partnership between Hudson Physicians and Associated Eye Care. Hudson Imaging and Twin Cities Orthopedics will also have space within the medical center. The open house is from 3:30-6 p.m., Feb. 2. 

The $10 million project is approximately 20,000 square feet of space and will include an outpatient clinic, a full-service diagnostic lab, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography services, plus an Urgent Care program with extended weekend and evening hours. The 10 primary and specialty care physicians, plus 30 support staff, will have the capacity to see up to 200 patients a day. 

