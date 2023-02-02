New Richmond Medical Center to host open house for February grand opening

Members from Hudson Physicians, Associated Eye Care, Chamber of Commerce and city officials taking part in the ribbon cutting for the New Richmond Medical Center. The facility is scheduled to host a grand opening Feb. 2.
After an exciting groundbreaking in May of 2022, the New Richmond Medical Center will be hosting an open house for the public just prior to the official February grand opening. The new facility, located at 525 N. Knowles Avenue, is a shared venture and partnership between Hudson Physicians and Associated Eye Care. Hudson Imaging and Twin Cities Orthopedics will also have space within the medical center. The open house is from 3:30-6 p.m., Feb. 2.
The $10 million project is approximately 20,000 square feet of space and will include an outpatient clinic, a full-service diagnostic lab, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography services, plus an Urgent Care program with extended weekend and evening hours. The 10 primary and specialty care physicians, plus 30 support staff, will have the capacity to see up to 200 patients a day.
The partnership between Hudson Physicians and Associated Eye Care was founded on servicing patients’ best interests and community involvement.
“We have been providing comprehensive eye care to the New Richmond community since 2003. We look forward to enhancing our offerings in our modern new clinic space,” Dr. Gary Schwartz, MHA, President, Associated Eye Care said.
Hudson Physicians CEO, Matt Brandt added, “Associated Eye Care shares in our vision to provide personalized, high-quality, and convenient care that is affordable when delivered in an outpatient setting.”
Each tenant in the new clinic will offer a variety of services and specialties, but their combined location encourages cross-functional collaborations that benefit patient care.
Hudson Physicians, an independent practice, provides specialties ranging from family medicine, occupational medicine, and sports medicine. Urgent Care services will also be available.
Associated Eye Care shares a 50+ year history with the area. They specialize in all major fields of eye care including cornea, retina, glaucoma, refractive, comprehensive, and pediatric ophthalmology/optometry as well as surgery.
Twin Cities Orthopedics offers high-quality orthopedic care with an entrepreneurial spirit. Their care model provides individualized patient plans for prevention, treatment, and recovery.
Hudson Imaging is a partnership between Hudson Physicians, Minneapolis Radiology, and Twin Cities Orthopedics. This alliance will provide convenient, accessible, and low-cost imaging services to the local community.
The clinic is looking forward to hosting the upcoming open house and the opportunity to interact with the community.
