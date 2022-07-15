The Baldwin Travel Plaza officially opened up earlier this month and with it, another restaurant opportunity for those to enjoy with bluTaco and Champs Chicken. bluTaco, featuring blue corn tortillas offers tacos, bowls, burritos, salads, quesadillas and nachos along with the opportunity to fill those choices with chicken, beef or pork. Champs Chicken sells chicken tenders, dippers along with breasts, thighs, legs and wings along with side items. Baldwin Travel Plaza is located at 975 Energy Street, or south of I-94.

