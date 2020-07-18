Western Wisconsin Health is pleased to announce that we have several new providers that have joined our healthcare team.
Claire Bartlett joined the provider team as a Family Practice Physician Assistant that will be working in Urgent Care. Claire Bartlett received her undergraduate degrees from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, MN. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry. Claire then went on to St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN and received a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. She takes a special interest in acute care management and procedures. “As a provider, I want to empower my patients to be advocates of their own health and guide them toward living a healthy, well-rounded life,” said Claire.
Nicole Szudy joined the behavioral health team as a Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. Nicole completed a diploma program as an LPN at a community college and worked in homecare, hospice, and a clinic while continuing college. She completed her ADN program, then BSN, with the College of Saint Scholastica. Nicole completed her MSN with a specialty track in family practice from Simmons College. She worked as a nurse practitioner in a psychiatric clinic while completing her psychiatric certification with the University of Cincinnati. Nicole has worked in a variety of specialties including urgent care, urology, podiatry, and triage. She takes a special interest in integrative health and treating the whole person. Nicole has a wide range of professional interests from underlying mental health difficulties from substance use, to sleep disorders, and chronic physical health conditions. She works with persons of all ages interested in improving their mental health, quality of life, and wellbeing. Nicole is excited to be part of Western Wisconsin Health and to continue motivating others to live their best quality of life. “Mental health is connected to every aspect of the whole persons health,” said Nicole. “Being more aware of our own mental health, as well as having insight into others mental health, is what brings family and communities closer together.”
Chukwunonso Chime joined the specialty care team as a Gastroenterologist. Dr. Chime received his Medical Training from the University of Nigeria. He completed a Residency, Chief Residency, and Gastroenterology Fellowship at BronxCare Health System in New York, an affiliate of Mt Sinia Health Systems, Icahn School of Medicine. Dr. Chime takes a special interest in managing upper GI disorders, liver and gall bladder related diseases, preventive health with colon cancer screening and overall gut health maintenance. “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle starts with the gut, keeping the gut healthy and cancer free takes effort,” said Dr. Chime. “Let us as a team, go through that journey as you strive for a healthier tomorrow.”
Gastroenterology services include:
EGD with or without Dilation
Colonoscopy
GERD Management and pH Monitoring
Colorectal Cancer
Colon Polyps
Motility Disorders and Manometry
Crohn’s Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Irritable Bowel Disease
Chronic Liver Diseases
Fatty Liver
Pancreatic disorders
Celiac Disease (Gluten insensitivity)
Iron storage disorders
Anemia
Hepatitis B and C
Gall bladder and biliary disease
Hemorrhoids
Small bowel disorders
Ulcers
Gastroparesis
Diverticular Disease
Please note, our clinic hours have changed at the main campus, and weekend Urgent Care hours have been added!
Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Learn more about all our providers and services at wwhealth.org. To make an appointment with any of our providers, please call our 24-hour appointment line at 715-684-1111.
