 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last week announced  new administrative rules for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are now in effect.

Two rules set regulatory standards for PFAS in drinking water and surface water and the third rule sets requirements for using PFAS-containing firefighting foam. The rules will provide a better understanding of where PFAS are located in Wisconsin, require actions to correct contamination when it is found and reduce additional contamination.

