The Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge announced its new officers. In the front row (left to right): Earl Gunderson, Installing Master, Benjamin Cornell, Senior Warden, Brian Chapin, Worshipful Master, Roger Keller, Junior Warden, Doc James McFarlane, Installing Marshal. In the back row: John Miller, Sr., Deacon, and Jay Custer, Secretary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.