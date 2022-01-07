The Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge announced its new officers. In the front row (left to right): Earl Gunderson, Installing Master, Benjamin Cornell, Senior Warden, Brian Chapin, Worshipful Master, Roger Keller, Junior Warden, Doc James McFarlane, Installing Marshal. In the back row: John Miller, Sr., Deacon, and Jay Custer, Secretary.
