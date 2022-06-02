While not all the questions regarding a new Baldwin EMS building were answered, important decisions were made May 25. The Baldwin Village Board, in a 90-minute closed session meeting, met with a consulting firm to determine the best way to provide a new building for Baldwin EMS. Returning to open session, the Board approved a motion to begin the process to design and build a new EMS building at the west end of Cedar Street, not to exceed $5 million in general obligation debt. No other plans were finalized, said Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson.
The Cedar Street location is owned by the village and is west of the future WESTconsin Credit Union building. Many more decisions will need to be made to get the project moving forward. The building is not expected to be completed until fall, 2024.
