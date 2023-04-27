The West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (WCWRPC) is pleased to announce the selection of Scott Allen as its new executive director.
In joining the Regional Planning Commission Allen will be leaving his position as Director of Community Development for the City of Eau Claire where he oversees four multidisciplinary divisions including Planning, Economic Development, Inspections, and Housing. Prior positions have included Director of Community Development for the City of Blue Springs, Montana; Acting Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Marshfield, Wisconsin; and Senior Planner-Natural Resources for Scott County, Minnesota. He holds a Master’s Degree in Community and Economic Development from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science from St. Olaf College.
Allen will be replacing Lynn Nelson. Nelson has been with WCWRPC for almost 27 years, the most recent ten years as its Executive Director. Allen will be starting on May 15, providing six weeks of overlap with Ms. Nelson whose last day will be on June 30. Nelson said, “Scott’s background and prior leadership positions will help to ensure that the Regional Planning Commission continues to provide the high level of service expected by the counties and communities of west central Wisconsin.”
