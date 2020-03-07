Western Wisconsin Health is excited to announce we will soon be partnering with Children’s Minnesota to offer 24/7 access to Children’s Level IV neonatal expertise, the highest designation by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Recently, Children's neonatology program was also ranked among the top in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
“Expert, specialized care should be available to all newborns, regardless of where they’re born,” said Dr. Mark Bergeron, director of special care nurseries and neonatal virtual care at Children’s Minnesota. “These partnerships bring us one step closer to that reality and help us achieve our vision of being every family’s essential partner in raising healthier kids by allowing us to provide our expertise to patients and families we couldn’t otherwise reach.”
“Providing quality care for our newborns at Western Wisconsin Health is of top priority,” said pediatrician Dr. Sarah Aluning. “By collaborating with Children’s Minnesota through neonatal virtual care, our newborns will have access to specialized neonatology care 24/7, should the need arise.”
Virtual care is transforming the ability of physicians to collaborate, enabling expertise to be exported across systems and often allowing babies to be cared for closer to home. Through this partnership, physicians can engage in a virtual consultation using audio and video technology with a neonatal clinician from Children’s Minnesota. Within minutes, clinicians from both systems can then consult on the care management of the newborn requiring acute evaluation and stabilization after birth, determine if the newborn needs transport and, if so, rapidly deploy the transport team to get the newborn to an advanced center for further care.
Learn more about Children's Minnesota Neonatal Program
