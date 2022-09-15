Nelson excited to take over as pastor of Zion Lutheran

Ben Nelson wanted a career in which it was people-based and service-based.
The Milwaukee native was sitting in a Career Development Class in college the fall of his junior year when the moment hit him.
A panel of health professionals from an area hospital was in the room which included a chaplain.
“What could I possibly do?” he remembers.
Nelson was familiar with the field as his father was a pastor as he was growing up.
During that meeting, he was looking at the chaplain and “things started going off in my head.”
Those things? “Ben, you need to go to seminary and be a pastor,” he recalls.
Fast forward to today and Nelson is finishing his first month as pastor for Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville.
“I tried other fields and it didn’t work out,” the 26-year-old said, “I knew how to open a door to (being a pastor) and I think the door was already open.”
Nelson said it was a goal of his to be in western Wisconsin as his wife, Megan, is a nurse at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.
“We didn’t want to leave the area,” he explained. “Coming out this way was a real possibility for me.”
Nelson was beyond excited to find Woodville and was ready to start.
“I’m not afraid of small-town ministry,” he stated, as he completed his internship in Dresser. “Two-thirds of ECLA congregations are in rural, small towns.
“The presence of Zion in Woodville is different. It adds a lot more value. They are deeply connected to their immediate community around them. They love their church family.”
There’s also the fact this is Nelson’s first full-time assignment as pastor.
“Being my own boss,” he said, when asked about the unknown of the job. “People are going to come to me and ask, ‘Ben, what do you think?’ It’s very exciting and humbling at the same time for them to put their trust in you.”
Nelson joked his friends have said he only has to work one day a week.
“It’s going to be all the little stuff throughout the week. It’s going to take time,” he added. “The congregation and I can grow together. It’s a 135-year-old congregation who I believe has never had a pastor out of seminary.”
That time has already started after offering his first mass.
“There were nerves the first week, but it’s started to fade since then,” he explained. “I care about what I do and I want to do well and right by people.”
He added in the first month, the welcome mat has been laid out for him and Megan which has been a relief.
“That’s meant a lot,” he said.
He concluded by saying, he’s a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers.
“I bleed Green and Gold,” he said. “In my introduction letter to the congregation, I wrote to those who are Vikings fans, I will still baptize your children and give you communion.”
