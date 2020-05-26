Tuesday's daily update from the Department of Health Services shows there has been 15,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin.

Out of that amount, nearly 60 percent of those cases have recovered. Thirty-seven percent are currently active cases and three percent have died according to the DHS.

Furthermore, of those 15,863 cases, 8,755 or 55 percent, have never been hospitalized. Fifteen percent or 2,362 cases have required hospitalization while 4,746 or 30 percent were unknown cases.

According to its Public Health website, St. Croix County currently sits at 73 cases, with 33 of those being recovered. Other local counties' totals are: Pierce with 43, Dunn with 23, Polk with 16 and Pepin with one.

Fifteen counties have seen at least 100 cases. They are:

Milwaukee 6,517

Brown 2,249

Racine 1,395

Kenosha 1,008

Dane 630

Rock 583

Waukesha 578

Walworth 351

Washington 209

Outagamie 196

Winnebago 191

Fond du Lac 179

Dodge 162

Ozaukee 138

Eau Claire 100

