A representative from the Office of Admission at North Dakota State University is scheduled to visit Baldwin-Woodville High School, 10:20 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18.
The representative will help high school students learn about earning a degree from NDSU, which is recognized as a leading student-focused, land-grant, research institution. Information will be shared about NDSU’s outstanding academic programs, how students can get involved through more than 300 student organizations and how the NDSU experience can help prepare them for career and life.
“Each student follows a different path that leads to NDSU,” said Merideth Sherlin, director of admission. “During high school visits, our staff works with students to understand their individual interests and needs, and then helps them find the opportunities at NDSU that will challenge them and prepare them for the future.”
The university is comprised of the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources; College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Engineering; College of Human Development and Education; College of Health Professions; College of Science and Mathematics; and College of Graduate and Interdisciplinary Studies.
For more information about NDSU, visit www.ndsu.edu.
