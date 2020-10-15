Nature Photography Winners Announced
Contributed
Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club’s Nature Photography Contest has concluded. This annual event’s goal is to celebrate the beauty of nature, perhaps appreciated even more during this Covid year! Photographers submitted their entries by September 18th and on line voting began on September 26th and ended on October 2nd. Voting could be done through the club’s Facebook page or webpage. The public determined the winning photos and the first place photographer in each category receives Baldwin-Woodville Chamber Bucks good at many local businesses.
Many thanks to the photographers and voters who supported this show in this unusual year!
BIRDS, BUGS & BEASTS
1st – Local Fox Den – Autumn Berndt
2nd – Frog in Cattails – Sheri Erickson
3rd – Frog in Hole – Brooke Gordon
LANDSCAPES
1st – Mother Nature at Her Best – Amy Boldt
2nd – Marsh Colors – Sheri Erickson
3rd – Old Ways – Brooke Gordon
PEOPLE ENJOYING NATURE
1st – In Awe of Ice Caves – Sheri Erickson
2nd – Freezing Mountain Waters Dare – Heidi Eliason
2nd – Made in the USA – Brooke Gordon
3rd – Rock Hounding in the Cat Dens – Autumn Berndt
PLANT PORTRAITS
1st – Rain Drops – Brooke Gordon
2nd – Reaching for the Sun – Sheri Erickson
3rd – Orange You Pretty – Cheryl DeJong
SUNRISE/SUNSET
1st – Winter Sunset – Sheri Erickson
2nd – Lazy, Hazy Sunrise – Cheryl DeJong
3rd – Fall Sunset – Sheryl Buechter
