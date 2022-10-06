Over and over Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club members heard this comment, “I can’t decide.  There are so many good pictures!”  A huge thank you to the 34 amateur photographers that entered pictures in the eighth year of the contest, you make voting very tough!  Photographers were able to enter in the following categories:  Birds, Bugs and Beasts, Landscapes, Plant Portraits, Rustic Buildings, Sunrise/Sunset and in the youth category for 16-year-olds and under.  

Chili Fest attendees viewed and voted, and after tallying the ballots here are the results.  The top photographer in each category receives Baldwin-Woodville Chamber Bucks which can be spent at area businesses.  Sheri Erickson’s Sunrise/Sunset entry, Early Pink received the most votes of any submitted photo.

