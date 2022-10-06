Over and over Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club members heard this comment, “I can’t decide. There are so many good pictures!” A huge thank you to the 34 amateur photographers that entered pictures in the eighth year of the contest, you make voting very tough! Photographers were able to enter in the following categories: Birds, Bugs and Beasts, Landscapes, Plant Portraits, Rustic Buildings, Sunrise/Sunset and in the youth category for 16-year-olds and under.
Chili Fest attendees viewed and voted, and after tallying the ballots here are the results. The top photographer in each category receives Baldwin-Woodville Chamber Bucks which can be spent at area businesses. Sheri Erickson’s Sunrise/Sunset entry, Early Pink received the most votes of any submitted photo.
In the Birds, Bugs and Beasts category (ties for 3rd):
• 1st place: Debby Walters’ Breakfast (no prize given)
• 2nd place: Sheri Erickson’s Nutty Squirrel
• 3rd place: Ashley Smith’s Ready for the Journey
• 3rd place: Mary Roen’s Fuzzy and Warm in My Nest
In the Landscape category:
• 1st place: Amy Boldt’s Casey Lake
• 2nd place: Sheri Erickson’s Autumn Falls
• 3rd place: Heidi Eliason’s Light through the Trees
In the Plant Portrait category:
• 1st place: Erin Averill’s Sunflowers
• 2nd place: Dave DeJong’s Morning Delight
• 3rd place: Alexis Meyer Otis’s Hollyhocks at Sunset
In the Rustic Buildings category:
• 1st place: Cheryl DeJong’s Schools Out
• 2nd place: Sheila Hill’s A Bygone Era
• 3rd place: Amanda Barton’s Orange Morning
In the Sunrise/Sunset category:
• 1st place: Sheri Erickson’s Early Pink
• 2nd place: Brooke Gordon’s No Better Place for Sunsets – Lake Superior
• 3rd place: Mike Hyland’s Sunset over the Water
In the Youth category (ties for 2nd):
• 1st place: Lily Wang’s Summer Sunset
• 2nd place: Isabella DeLong’s Sunny Day
• 2nd place: Ethan DeLong’s My Friend Bob
• 3rd place: Charles Smith’s Charlotte, Our Garden Friend
Once again, thank you to everyone who entered photos and those who voted! This annual event will be back during Chili Fest next year. The categories will be the same. If you have questions about this contest, email bbbgardenclub@gmail.com.
