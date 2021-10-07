Chili Fest attendees faced tough decisions, not only in determining the best chili, but also in choosing their favorite photographs from the five categories in the annual Nature Photography Contest sponsored by the Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club. 130 photographs were submitted to this year’s contest by local amateur photographers. The categories were: Birds, Bugs and Beasts, Landscapes, Plant Portraits, Sunrise/Sunset and a new category this year: Youth (age 16 and under). The young people who submitted entries could also enter photos in the other four categories.
It was enjoyable to visit with the voters and to listen in on their comments about the photos. They were faced with tough decisions. Over 250 people of all ages took the time to vote and their input was much appreciated. Several of the categories ended up with some ties. Sheri Erickson’s Autumn at Lost Creek Falls received the most votes of any photo in the contest and Heidi Eliason’s little fox in Peek a Boo! was the overwhelming favorite in the Birds, Bugs & Beasts category. The top photographer in each category receives Baldwin-Woodville Chamber Bucks.
