Nature Photography Contest & Flower Show during Chili Fest

During this unusual year, some things are constant. The beauty of the world around us is being enjoyed more than ever. The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club’s annual nature photography show allows you to share images of the beauty surrounding us. At this time, we are planning for a display of submissions and voting during Chili Fest on Saturday, September 26th. The backup plan is online voting.
Amateur photographers may begin submitting entries NOW. Photographers may enter one picture in each of the categories: Plant Portraits (pictures of flowers or foliage); Birds, Bugs & Beasts (wildlife, not pets); Sunrise & Sunset; Landscapes, and this year’s special category: People & Nature (People enjoying the outdoors). Humans can only be pictured in the People & Nature category. Entries must be received by Friday, Sept. 18th and should be emailed to bbbgardenclub@gmail.com (this is the only way to submit photos this year). Digital files must be in jpeg format. The following information must be submitted with emailed entries: Name and contact information (address and phone number), what category the picture is entered in and a caption for the photo.
“Judging” is done by the community during Chili Fest. If the contest ends up conducted online, voting will be from Sunday, Sept. 20th through Saturday, Sept. 26th. The winner from each category will receive Chamber Bucks which are good at many local businesses.
The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club along with Chili Fest attendees are looking forward to seeing the beauty and bounty of the earth as seen through the lens of your cameras. If you have additional questions about this contest, email bbbgardenclub@gmail.com or call 715-698-2981.
