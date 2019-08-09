The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club’s annual nature photography and flower show is held during Baldwin’s upcoming Chili Fest. The public is encouraged to submit entries for both of them. The events will be held at DJ’s Fiesta Event Center located on Baldwin’s Main Street on Friday, Sept. 27th and Saturday, Sept. 28th
Amateur photographers may begin submitting entries NOW. Photographers may enter one picture in each of the categories: Plant Portraits (pictures of flowers or foliage); Birds, Bugs & Beasts (wildlife, not pets); Landscapes; Sunrise & Sunset; and Fall Colors. Humans should not be in any of the photos. Monarchs and Milkweed is the special category this year. Photos in this category may contain monarchs, caterpillars and/or milkweed. Entries must be received by Friday., Sept. 20th and should be emailed to bbbgardenclub@gmail.com (this is the preferred way to submit photos) or unmounted 4 x6 photos may be dropped off at the Baldwin or Woodville Public Libraries. Digital files must be in jpeg format. The following information must be submitted with emailed entries: Name and contact information (address and phone number), what category the picture is entered in and a caption for the photo. Entries dropped off at the libraries need to be accompanied by the official entry form which is available online at http://www.botanybellesbeaus.org/ or on the Botany Belles & Beaus Facebook page. The public libraries also have the information.
"Judging" is done by the community during Chili Fest at DJ’s Event Center. The winner from each category will receive Chamber Bucks which are good at many local businesses.
“Autumn Treasures,” a NGC Flower Show Horticulture Specialty Show will be going on at the same time. The public is invited to enter horticulture: flowers, houseplants, foliage, and vegetables are all eligible. Entries for the show will be received on Thursday, September 26th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, September 27th from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Questions about the flower show can be answered by Marilyn Doornink (715-684-2620) or Wendy Kramer (715-684-3642).
The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club along with Chili Fest attendees are looking forward sharing the beauty and bounty of the earth as seen through the lens of your cameras or grown by you. If you have additional questions about this contest, email bbbgardenclub@gmail.com or call 715-698-2981.
