The residential yard has become the prevalent landscape in many areas. Of course, the yards that surround our homes used to be wild areas which provided habitat for all types of creatures (insects, birds, animals); perhaps the time has come to create some wildlife habitat within our yards, parks, and communities. By including native plants in your landscape, pockets of habitat are created. If your neighbors do the same, a corridor of food and shelter is created. More and more studies, especially those by Doug Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home and Nature’s Best Hope, indicate the importance of planting native varieties of plants to increase and improve habitat. The Baldwin Public Library and Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club are making it easier for you to add native plants to your landscape. During Baldwin’s Windmill Days Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bailey Park, garden club members are distributing free native plants provided by the library and answering your gardening questions. You can also challenge yourself and see if you are smarter than a rutabaga; kids can plant seeds and participate in a pollinator activity.
The next native plant event is a Native Plant Gardening for All workshop Friday, July 29 at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. This workshop is sponsored by the St. Croix District Garden Clubs of the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation and addresses commonly asked questions about gardening with native plants. The keynote speaker is Carmen Simonet, a landscape architect from the Twin Cities who specializes in designing with natives. Besides emphasizing how to create an attractive garden incorporating native plants, sessions will talk about plant choices, rain gardens, and techniques for propagating native plants. The seminar also includes a tour of the Wildflower Sanctuary at Irvine Park that was established and is expanded and maintained by the Lake Wissota Garden Club, and two other private gardens featuring native plants. The cost of the session ($35 for non-WGCF members) includes lunch and four plants to include in your garden. More information about the workshop and registration details can be found on the Botany Belles and Beaus website or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.