The Baldwin Police Department wants to say THANK YOU to everyone who came out and visited all their emergency services personnel at National Night Out. This year was a fantastic year and it was a pleasure to see everyone who came out. Every year seems to be larger than the last which is greatly appreciated.
Much thanks needs to be given to everyone who helps make this event a success. Thanks go out to United Fire/ Baldwin Station, Baldwin EMS, Baldwin Department of Public Works, Rich Cronk for cooking and providing the grill, Rich Carlson for cooking, Baldwin Royalty Queen and Princesses, Phoenix Grill and Event Center, Nilssen’s Super Value, Culvers, Baldwin Greenhouse, Next Level Events, Rockman, Blackhawk Hockey Association, Day and Nite Towing, Express Lube, St. Croix County Chaplain John Hanson, and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office for providing the MRAP and K-9.
It takes all of you to make this event such a success and I cannot say thank you enough to all the volunteers and guests of our event. What I can say is I hope to see you all again next year.
Thank you,
Chief Darren A Krueger
