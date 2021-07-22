National Night Out returns August 3

Bringing the community together and getting to know your local law enforcement has been the goal of the National Night Out event.
The Baldwin Police Department will be sponsoring this year’s version 5-7:30 p.m., Aug. 3 at Millpond Park.
“We strive to create bonds improving area relationships, within the community that ensure a safe and fun area for our families and friends to live and play,” the Police Department announced on its Facebook page. “The hope is when we all work together as partners against crime in our Village goals can be met to make our neighborhoods safer.”
Police Chief Darren Krueger said activities will include a K-9 Demo, music, food, vehicles from police, EMS, Fire, Department of Public Works and towing for people to see and touch. He added Baldwin Royalty will be on hand along with a dunk tank.
