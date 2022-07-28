National Night Out events scheduled for Aug. 2

The National Association of Town Watch is sponsoring a nationwide crime, drug, and violence prevention program on Aug. 2, entitled National Night Out.
The annual ‘National Night Out’ provides a unique opportunity for communities across the country in promoting cooperative, police-community crime prevention efforts. Police-community partnerships, neighborhood safety, awareness and cooperation are important themes of the ‘National Night Out’ program.
The Baldwin, Woodville and Hammond police departments have events planned for the day. A summary for each follow.
The Village Board declared a proclamation making Aug. 2 National Night Out in the Village of Baldwin. The event runs from 5-7:30 p.m. at Millpond Park and will consist of a bounce house, Touch-A-Truck (Public Works, United Fire, Baldwin Area EMS, Baldwin Police) along with hot dogs and hamburgers. The Miss Baldwin Royalty along with Rockman will also be on hand.
“The Village of Baldwin plays a vital role in assisting the Baldwin Police Department through joint crime, drug and violence prevention efforts in the Village of Baldwin and is supporting “National Night Out 2022” locally,” the proclamation said. “and “is it essential that all citizens of the Village of Baldwin be aware of the importance of crime prevention programs and impact that their participation can have on reducing crime, drugs and violence in the Village of Baldwin.”
National Night Out festivities will be from 6-8 p.m. at Village Park (555 Klein Drive).
Activities include the largest slip and slide in the county, bounce house, live music by “Half Shebang”, Racecar and pulling tractor, face painting, train rides, K9 and unicycle demonstrations, along with visits from the Mounted Posse, St. Croix County Communications Center and touch a truck with Army equipment, EMS, United Fire, Police and St. Croix County sheriff. A visit from Life Link III helicopter is planned unless there is an emergency they need tending to.
The Village of Woodville Police Department will be holding its festivities 5-7 p.m. at Steven Park in downtown Woodville. Activities include face painting and music along with root beer floats and hot dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.