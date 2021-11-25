Baldwin-Woodville High School inducted the newest members into the National Honor Society during a ceremony Nov. 8. In the first row (left to right): Rylee McGee, Evan Peterson, Gabrielle Gossett, Dru Beebe, Abigail Rumpel, Marney Roemhild, Lyndsey Ramberg, Ceola Lindquist. In the middle row: Julianna Johnson, Greta Willink, Camille Bennis, David Thompson, Kylee Minder, Jordyn Letter, Anna Fritts, Dawson Hager, Justin Fizel. In the back row: Masen Werner, Tyler Smigla, Dylan Haney, Jamison Gallmeier, Brady Mueller, Wyatt Smestad, Sam Hush, Braxton Larson, Klay Lorentz.

