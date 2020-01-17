Monday night, the Baldwin-Woodville National Honor Society inducted 19 new members. Congratulations to the following: Elizabeth Fedie, Claire Finger, Morgan Hable, Megan Hietala, Kayla Hillstead, Madelyn Jacobs, Madison Lawrence, Jacob Lindquist, Alexandra Moore, Alyssa Moore, Alison Nutt, Juneau Paulsen, Alayna Rineck, Ethan Rumpel, Alexander Schaller, Lauren Thompson, Tessa Van Someren, Jaden Werner and Lezlie Weyer.
