Sunday's daily report of COVID-19 confirmed cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows St. Croix County has 44 cases. 

Neighboring counties shows Dunn has 21, Pierce as 20, Polk has six and Pepin has one. 

Thirteen counties now have at least 100 cases. Those are:

Milwaukee 4,945

Brown 2,096

Racine 1,017

Kenosha 838

Dane 537

Waukesha 476

Rock 429

Walworth 280

Washington 148

Fond du Lac 139

Outagamie 139

Winnebago 123

Ozaukee 122 

Dodge 105

Wisconsin now has 12,543 confirmed cases and 453 deaths. Meanwhile, Minnesota has seen 15,668 cases and 722 deaths. 

In other COVID-19 news, Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page announced over the weekend, around 400 people were tested by the Wisconsin National Guard at locations in Baldwin and River Falls. Six were positive. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.