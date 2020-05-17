Sunday's daily report of COVID-19 confirmed cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows St. Croix County has 44 cases.
Neighboring counties shows Dunn has 21, Pierce as 20, Polk has six and Pepin has one.
Thirteen counties now have at least 100 cases. Those are:
Milwaukee 4,945
Brown 2,096
Racine 1,017
Kenosha 838
Dane 537
Waukesha 476
Rock 429
Walworth 280
Washington 148
Fond du Lac 139
Outagamie 139
Winnebago 123
Ozaukee 122
Dodge 105
Wisconsin now has 12,543 confirmed cases and 453 deaths. Meanwhile, Minnesota has seen 15,668 cases and 722 deaths.
In other COVID-19 news, Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page announced over the weekend, around 400 people were tested by the Wisconsin National Guard at locations in Baldwin and River Falls. Six were positive.
